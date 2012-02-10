Air Canada machinists union reaches tentative deal

TORONTO Feb 10 The union representing technical maintenance and operation support workers at Air Canada said on Friday it reached a tentative contract agreement with the country's largest airline.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said the proposed four-year agreement provides wage increases, improved benefits and secures a defined benefit pension fund for members, but did not specify the increases.

The tentative deal comes a day after Air Canada pilots said they would hold a strike vote after talks with a government-appointed conciliator and management failed to produce results. After a cooling-off period ends Feb. 14, the pilots can walk off the job after giving the airline 72 hours notice.