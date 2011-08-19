Air Canada says ruling on pensions delayed

* Airline, CAW agreed to binding arbitration in June

* Deal ended strike over pensions for new check-in staff

* Ruling originally expected on Friday

* Air Canada stock down 1.1 percent to C$1.85 on TSX

TORONTO, Aug 19 Air Canada Inc ACa.TO ACb.TO said on Friday binding arbitration to settle a dispute with the Canadian Auto Workers union over pension benefits is taking longer than expected.

Canada's largest airline and the union that represents 4,000 airport check-in and call-center staff had expected a ruling by Friday. An Air Canada spokesman said in an email that it would now take a little longer.

Union members walked out for several days in June over a contract dispute that hinged on proposed changes to the company's pension plan.

Under threat of government back-to-work legislation, the CAW and Air Canada agreed to send the issue of whether new hires should have defined-benefit pension plans to binding arbitration.

Defined benefit plans are becoming less common, as companies struggling to fund pension shortfalls try to shift their employees to self-funded defined contribution plans.

Shares were down just over one percent to C$1.85 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Frank McGurty)