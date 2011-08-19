UPDATE 1-Air Canada says ruling on pensions delayed

* Airline, CAW agreed to binding arbitration in June

* Deal ended strike over pensions for new check-in staff

* Ruling originally expected on Friday

* CAW says ruling now expected by Labour Day

* Air Canada stock down 1.1 percent to C$1.85 on TSX (Adds detail from CAW)

TORONTO, Aug 19 Binding arbitration to settle a contract dispute between Air Canada Inc ACa.TO ACb.TO and the Canadian Auto Workers union is taking longer than expected.

Canada's largest airline and the union that represents 4,000 airport check-in and call-center staff had expected a ruling by Friday.

An Air Canada spokesman said in an email on Friday that it would now take a little longer for the decision, which centers on proposed changes to the company's pension plan for new hires.

CAW National President Ken Lewenza said the arbitrator had asked for more time. The union is now expecting a ruling by Labour Day.

Union members walked out for several days in June over the airline's proposal to stop providing new hires with a defined-benefit pension plan offered to current workers.

Under threat of government back-to-work legislation, the CAW and Air Canada agreed to send the issue to binding arbitration.

Defined benefit plans are becoming less common, as companies struggling to fund pension shortfalls try to shift their employees to self-funded defined contribution plans.

Shares were down just over 1 percent to C$1.85 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Frank McGurty)