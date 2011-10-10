Flight attendants reject Air Canada labor pact

Oct 9 Flight attendants at Air Canada ACb.TO have rejected a tentative labor contract with the country's biggest airline, and also served notice of their intension to strike on October 13.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 6,800 flight attendants at Canada's biggest airline, said 65.2 percent of its members who cast their ballots over the past 10 days voted against the agreement.

"We ask the federal government, in the strongest possible terms, to respect our right to collective bargaining and not intervene unilaterally in this dispute," Jeff Taylor, president of CUPE's Air Canada component, said in a statement.

Union leaders had urged members to back the tentative labor agreement, which was reached on September 20 just hours before a strike, which would have grounded much of the airline's fleet, was set to start.

Union members overwhelmingly rejected a previous labor contract with Air Canada in August. Negotiations resumed after the rejection but the union issued 72-hour strike notice when talks stalled..

Canada's Conservative government has made it clear that it will step in swiftly with back-to-work legislation to halt any strikes at Air Canada, which it regards as an important engine of economic activity.

Last month Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said a strike at Air Canada could strand as many as 65,000 passengers on its first day. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni and Janet Guttsman; Editing by Anshuman Daga)