UPDATE 4-Ottawa set to step in to block Air Canada strike

* Minister to refer dispute to industrial relations board
* Says referral means no work stoppage possible
* Strike could have started Thursday
* Parliament on week-long break, takes time to recall
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, Oct 11 The Canadian government will
step in to make sure a strike at Air Canada ACb.TO will not
start on Thursday morning as scheduled, Labour Minister Lisa
Raitt said on Tuesday.
Raitt told CTV news she would refer the dispute between Air
Canada and its flight attendants' union to the Canadian
Industrial Relations Board on Wednesday, a move that would
suspend any strike action for an undefined period.
"What that does mean is that while the matter is before the
CIRB there cannot be a work stoppage," Raitt said in a CTV
interview.
She said she did not know how long it would take the CIRB,
an independent, quasi-judicial tribunal responsible for
administering and interpreting parts of the Labour Code, to
discharge its ruling.
The government had been running out of time to prevent a
strike by 6,800 flight attendants at Canada's biggest airline,
with Parliament on a week-long break and a strike deadline of
one minute past minute on Thursday approaching.
The Conservative government has twice drafted back-to-work
legislation to halt other work stoppages at Air Canada earlier
this year, although union and management agreed to tentative
deals before either set of legislation passed.
One option in the latest dispute had been to bring
Parliament back ahead of schedule, but parliamentary experts
said it would almost certainly have taken until Saturday, or
perhaps even Monday, for legislation to pass.
On Sunday, the flight attendants rejected a tentative labor
contract reached between the airline and the Canadian Union of
Public Employees (CUPE), with the union then giving strike
notice for Thursday.
The government has said a strike would be unacceptable,
given the country's "fragile economy." [ID:nN1E7990NJ]
The flight attendants are willing to resume talks, the
union said in a release on Tuesday.
"We are ready to return to the table and find a way to keep
our members and the public flying with a fair collective
agreement," said Jeff Taylor, head of CUPE's Air Canada
component.
Air Canada, for its part, has made clear that it's wary of
further talks, given that union members have twice rejected
contracts that union negotiators recommended.
"We have to question the legitimacy of the union's
representation and the entire collective bargaining process.
CUPE leadership have failed to secure ratification of two
separate tentative agreements," a spokeswoman said.
Raitt said last month that a strike at Air Canada could
strand as many as 65,000 passengers on its first day and
analysts have said a work stoppage by the flight attendants
would virtually ground the airline.
The airline's main domestic competitor, WestJet Airlines
Ltd, (WJA.TO) will add extra flights in the event of a strike,
it said in a release on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Toronto's Pearson airport, Air Canada's main
travel hub, has faced other traffic delays due to job action by
disgruntled security screening staff.
Garda World Security Corp GW.TO, the employer of the
screening staff, said it had suspended 74 officers and begun
legal action against them for refusing to honor a CIRB
injunction to stop their work slowdown.
The continued job action at Pearson brings into question
how effective the government's plan will be to halt an Air
Canada strike by referring the dispute to the same board.
Shares of Air Canada closed down 2.1 percent at C$1.38 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange. WestJet shares were up 14 Canadian
cents at C$13.04.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Louise Egan and Randall Palmer in
Ottawa, and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Janet
Guttsman and Rob Wilson)