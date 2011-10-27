UPDATE 1-Air Canada involves Ottawa to speed up pilot talks

* Air Canada files dispute notice on pilot contract talks

Oct 27 Air Canada ACb.TO has angered its pilots union by asking the federal government on Thursday to appoint a conciliator to intervene in its contract dispute with the 3,000 pilots.

No contract talks have been held between the airline and the union since May, when the pilots turned down a tentative deal that the Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA) had negotiated with Canada's biggest airline.

Air Canada said on Thursday it has been ready to reopen talks for six months and that by asking for a conciliator it was trying to speed up the process.

But ACPA President Paul Strachan said Air Canada's first attempt to revive negotiations was a few days ago. Pilots had responded by suggesting talks resume toward the end of November.

"This is just an escalation that we really see as unnecessary. Why put an artificial timeline on this?," Strachan said, adding that pilots were continuing with their duties as normal so Air Canada has nothing to gain by rushing talks.

In filing a dispute with the government, Air Canada sets a 60-day clock ticking toward a strike or a lock-out, a period during which talks will take place with a government-appointed conciliator, Strachan said.

A strike is a situation pilots "never want to get to", Strachan said.

It has been a fractious summer for labor relations at Air Canada, which has been negotiating new contracts with all its unions.

The airline was hit with a three-day strike by ticketing and sales agents in June and narrowly avoided two separate strikes by its flight attendants only after Ottawa stepped in ID:nN1E79J2AS].

Ottawa has made it clear that it won't tolerate strikes at Air Canada during what it says is a time of economic fragility because it regards the airline an important cog in Canada's economy. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Rob Wilson and Peter Galloway)