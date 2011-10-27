UPDATE 1-Air Canada involves Ottawa to speed up pilot talks

* Air Canada files dispute notice on pilot contract talks
* Notice starts clock ticking to strike/lock-out
* Union says had proposed a new talks date for end-Nov
(Recasts with Air Canada response, interview with union
president)
Oct 27 Air Canada ACb.TO has angered its
pilots union by asking the federal government on Thursday to
appoint a conciliator to intervene in its contract dispute with
the 3,000 pilots.
No contract talks have been held between the airline and
the union since May, when the pilots turned down a tentative
deal that the Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA) had
negotiated with Canada's biggest airline.
Air Canada said on Thursday it has been ready to reopen
talks for six months and that by asking for a conciliator it
was trying to speed up the process.
But ACPA President Paul Strachan said Air Canada's first
attempt to revive negotiations was a few days ago. Pilots had
responded by suggesting talks resume toward the end of
November.
"This is just an escalation that we really see as
unnecessary. Why put an artificial timeline on this?," Strachan
said, adding that pilots were continuing with their duties as
normal so Air Canada has nothing to gain by rushing talks.
In filing a dispute with the government, Air Canada sets a
60-day clock ticking toward a strike or a lock-out, a period
during which talks will take place with a government-appointed
conciliator, Strachan said.
A strike is a situation pilots "never want to get to",
Strachan said.
It has been a fractious summer for labor relations at Air
Canada, which has been negotiating new contracts with all its
unions.
The airline was hit with a three-day strike by ticketing
and sales agents in June and narrowly avoided two separate
strikes by its flight attendants only after Ottawa stepped in
ID:nN1E79J2AS].
Ottawa has made it clear that it won't tolerate strikes at
Air Canada during what it says is a time of economic fragility
because it regards the airline an important cog in Canada's
economy.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Rob Wilson and Peter
Galloway)