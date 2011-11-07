UPDATE 3-Air Canada attendants get labor deal they rejected

* Arbitrator rules on flight attendants' contract
* Union says ruling imposes rejected provisions
(Adds Air Canada's response, details on tentative agreement)
TORONTO Nov 7 A federal arbitrator has imposed
a labor contract on Air Canada's ACa.TO ACb.TO flight
attendants that they voted down in October.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents
the airline's 6,800 flight attendants, called the ruling
"profoundly disappointing."
"Awarding flight attendants an agreement they rejected a
month ago does not in any way address serious workplace issues,
and flight attendants are rightfully disappointed and angry,"
Paul Moist, CUPW's national president, said in a release.
The union said it would review the decision and consult
with members on its next steps.
"Air Canada is pleased with this final and binding decision
to implement the terms of the second tentative agreement that
was reached with CUPE's democratically elected leadership in
September," Chief Operating Officer Duncan Dee said in the
airline's release.
The flight attendants came to the brink of a strike in
October after rejecting a second tentative settlement agreed
between Air Canada and union representatives.
But the federal government effectively prevented a strike
by taking the unusual step of asking the Canadian Industrial
Relations Board, a quasi-judicial tribunal that administers and
interprets parts of the Labour Code, to intervene in the
dispute on the basis that a strike would pose a safety risk.
The union and the airline then agreed to let an arbitrator
rule on the drawn-out contract dispute.
Major issues included working conditions, pensions for new
hires and the airline's planned low-cost carrier.
The selected agreement, posted online by one of the union's
locals earlier this year, eliminated a proposed agreement on
the low-cost carrier. It included the same hybrid
defined-benefit and defined-contribution pension plan that
another arbitrator selected for the airline's check-in and
call-center staff.
The dispute is one of several facing Air Canada, the
country's largest airline, which is negotiating new contracts
with other unionized workers, including mechanics and baggage
handlers.
The airline recently asked a federal conciliator to oversee
talks with the Air Canada Pilots Association, a move that
starts the clock ticking toward the time when a legal strike or
lock-out is possible. [ID:nN1E79Q1TZ]
Air Canada is also back in negotiations with the
association that represents flight dispatchers, after its
members rejected a tentative deal in August.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Janet Guttsman and
Rob Wilson)