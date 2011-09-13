Air Canada flight attendants give strike mandate

BRIEF-Meisheng Cultural & Creative unit to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
VANCOUVER, Sept 13 Flight attendants at Air Canada ACa.TO ACb.TO have voted in favor of a strike if they cannot reach a contract agreement with the country's biggest airline, a union official said.
The earliest that flight attendants, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, or CUPE, could go out on strike is Sept. 21, when the current conciliation process ends and after the union has given Air Canada 72 hours notice of a strike. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Rob Wilson)
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on budget proposals in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-FX WEEKAHEAD FX