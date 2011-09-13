Air Canada flight attendants give strike mandate

VANCOUVER, Sept 13 Flight attendants at Air Canada ACa.TO ACb.TO have voted in favor of a strike if they cannot reach a contract agreement with the country's biggest airline, a union official said.

The earliest that flight attendants, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, or CUPE, could go out on strike is Sept. 21, when the current conciliation process ends and after the union has given Air Canada 72 hours notice of a strike. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Rob Wilson)