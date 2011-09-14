Ottawa urging Air Canada, union to reach deal

* Back-to-work bill likely, but govt focuses on talks
* Opposition can delay legislation by several days
* Flight attendants can strike from next Wednesday
OTTAWA, Sept 14 The Canadian government
declined to say on Wednesday whether it was preparing
legislation to head off another strike at Air Canada ACa.TO
ACb.TO, the country's biggest airline.
Instead, a spokeswoman for Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said
that Ottawa, which was quick to pressure striking workers at
Air Canada with back-to-work legislation in June, was focused
on getting the two sides to reach a new contract agreement.
Some 6,800 flight attendants at Air Canada could walk off
the job as early as next Wednesday, after they rejected a
tentative contract agreement and voted overwhelmingly in favor
of a strike mandate. [ID:nS1E78C1R9]
"As we haven't received any type of 72-hour strike notice
from either party, the minister's just focusing on encouraging
both parties to resume bargaining and reach a new collective
agreement," Ashley Kelahear said.
A strike would severely disrupt the airline's daily flights
to more than a hundred destinations in Canada, the United
States and overseas. The airline has said it would implement a
partial schedule, including flights operated by its partner
airlines, if there were a strike.
The attendants cannot strike until a labor conciliation
period expires at midnight on Tuesday. By law, they also need
to give the airline 72 hours notice of a labor action.
If the union plans to go on strike on Wednesday, it will
have to serve a notice no later than early Sunday morning.
Kelahear would not speculate about what would happen if the
union did announce a strike, but the Conservative government
set a clear precedent in June with its swift back-to-work
legislation to end a walkout at the airline by another union.
On the day the strike by nearly 4,000 customer service
workers began, Raitt gave notice of her intention to introduce
the legislation. Two days later, just after the bill was
introduced, the airline and the Canadian Auto Workers union
came to an agreement.
However, it can take several days to get such legislation
through the House of Commons if the opposition wants to delay
it, even though the Conservatives have a majority in the
chamber.
The union-oriented New Democratic Party managed to delay by
one week another bill to force striking Canada Post employees
back to work in June, even with the House sitting round the
clock.
A spokesman for the Canadian Union of Public Employees,
which represents the flight attendants, said the key sticking
points in negotiations included wages and work conditions, as
well as the airline's demand that new hires be moved to a
defined contribution pension fund instead of a defined benefit
plan.
Air Canada's B shares were down 3 Canadian cents, or 1.9
percent, at C$1.57 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday
afternoon.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer in Ottawa and Nicole Mordant in
Vancouver; editing by Rob Wilson)