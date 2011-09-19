Air Canada, union to meet with labor minister

Sept 19 Canada's labor minister Lisa Raitt will meet face-to-face with representatives from Air Canada ACa.TO and its flight attendants' union on Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman said Monday morning.

The 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) meeting will be with the airline and with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 6,800 flight attendants. It is a last-ditch attempt to avert a strike that could start Wednesday. [ID:nS1E78H081]

Air Canada has said it would operate on a partial schedule of there was a strike, using codeshare flights operated by partner airlines.

But any labor disruption is expected to be brief, as the government is likely to move quickly to legislate employees back to work, as it did in June when another Air Canada union went on strike. (Reporting by Allison Martell and Randall Palmer; editing by Janet Guttsman)