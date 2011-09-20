Air Canada to resume talks with union - spokesman

TORONTO, Sept 20 Air Canada ACa.TO said that talks with the union representing the airline's flight attendants will resume on Tuesday, after both parties walked away from the bargaining table late Monday night.

A company spokesman confirmed with Reuters that talks with the Canadian Union for Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 6,800 flight attendants at Air Canada, would continue on Tuesday.

Flight attendants will be in a legal strike position starting at one minute past midnight on Wednesday Sept. 21, 2011, unless a deal is reached before then. (Reporting by Julie Gordon and Allison Martell, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)