UPDATE 1-Air Canada appears close to buying up to 60 jets -sources

By Tim Hepher and Solarina Ho
Dec 6 Air Canada appears close to
deciding whether to buy up to 60 new narrowbody jets from Airbus
or Boeing Co, a decision that could settle which
of the giant plane makers wins their annual order race, industry
sources said.
The Canadian flag carrier has said it is looking to renew
its fleet of single-aisle aircraft, which includes more than 50
Airbus A320 and A321 jets, as well as 45 Embraer 190 planes.
Chief Executive Calin Rovinescu had previously said he hoped
a decision will be made by the end of the year, noting the
decision would involve more than 100 airplanes.
A spokesman for Air Canada said no decision had been made,
but two people familiar with the matter said a decision could
come as early as next week when the airline's board meets.
The airline spokesman declined to comment on the timing of
any board discussions.
"We typically don't talk about board meetings," said Air
Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick, who also declined to comment
on the board's agenda. "I can tell you on the record that no
decision has been made."
Industry sources said Air Canada was expected to address its
fleet renewal needs in two phases, starting with a decision on
whether to stick with Airbus for medium-haul jets, and pick its
revamped A320neo version, or switch to the Boeing 737 MAX.
Both plane makers say their latest medium-haul offerings
provide better fuel savings and easier maintenance.
The airline is expected to opt for 30 or more jets
immediately by placing firm orders and place options for up to
another 30 as insurance against a faster than expected upturn in
the economy, the sources said, asking not to be identified.
Such a deal would be worth up to $6 billion if all the
options were exercised.
Airbus and Boeing both declined to comment.
Boeing shares closed up 1.8 percent at $135.18, while shares
of the European planemaker finished marginally higher at 50.08
euros.
The decision is subject to delay or changes in volume but if
approved, would mark the climax to a bruising and widely watched
campaign between the world's dominant plane makers.
Airbus was ahead of its U.S. rival in the number of orders
in the first 11 months of the year, but the race for the 2013
order crown looks finely balanced once recent deals that have
yet to make it into the order books are added to the tally.
The sources denied an industry report that Airbus had
already been selected for the deal.
Boeing, which dominates Air Canada's fleet of
wide-body jets, is trying to overturn Airbus as
incumbent operator for medium-haul planes at Air Canada.
A win for Boeing in its home region would mark a rebound in
the region after Airbus displaced it at Mexican low-cost airline
VivaAerobus in a fierce contest earlier this year.
However, analysts say airlines do not frequently make the
switch between different jets because of the costs of
re-training and accommodating new spare parts.
Air Canada could place additional orders for the slightly
smaller category of jets at a later date and is expected to
compare the brand-new, domestically produced Bombardier
CSeries with the Embraer E2 family.
RBC analyst Walter Spracklin said in a client note on Friday
that Air Canada could potentially put in an order for 30 CSeries
planes.
Prospective airlines have been holding off making firm order
decisions on the CSeries, which started flight tests on its
first plane in September, until Bombardier releases flight data.
"A full performance data set could be two to three months
away," said Spracklin.
A Bombardier spokesman confirmed the second test plane, the
FTV2, is expected to begin flying within a couple of weeks, and
the FTV3 expected to follow a few weeks after.
The schedule for entry-into-service, currently planned for
an ambitious 12-months from first flight, will be revisited once
Bombardier has gathered enough data from the first three test
planes, the company said.
Bombardier shares closed up nearly 2 percent at C$4.69,
while Embraer shares ended 1.1 percent higher, at 17.40
Brazilian reais.