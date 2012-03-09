Air Canada back-to-work bill being readied - CBC

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
OTTAWA, March 9 The Canadian government is preparing back-to-work legislation for Air Canada, so that it can respond quickly if there is any work stoppage at the country's biggest airline, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said via Twitter on Friday.
It said Labour Minister Lisa Raitt would make it clear in an interview to be broadcast late on Friday afternoon. For now, any strike or lockout is prohibited while the Canadian Industrial Relations Board considers a question Raitt put to it on Thursday as to whether the airline is considered an essential service.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.