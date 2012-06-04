Air Canada CEO says committed to low-cost carrier

* Air Canada CEO says evaluating various low-cost models
* Company could start carrier or form partnership
* Airlines around the world have entered low-cost market
CALGARY, June 4 Air Canada remains
committed to entering the low-cost segment of the airline
industry, possibly by starting its own low-cost carrier or
through a partnership, the company's chief executive said on
Monday.
A low-cost carrier will help the 75-year-old airline, which
is Canada's biggest, cut costs and make it more competitive with
low-cost carriers around the world, CEO Calin Rovinescu said.
"I have said repeatedly that we need to participate in this
segment of the market in one manner or another. And to this end
we are evaluating various low-cost business models," Rovinescu
said at the airline's annual meeting in Calgary.
He said airlines such as Air Canada that have been in
existence for many years have cost structures that are 30
percent to 50 percent higher than those of low-cost airlines.
That gives the latter an "unquestioned ability" to capture
market share.
Rovinescu said airlines around the world, including Japan
Airlines, Thai Airways and Singapore Airlines, have
all either opted to start their own low-cost carriers or formed
partnerships with others to "defend against erosion at the
mainline carrier or exploit new market opportunities, which
would otherwise not be viable."