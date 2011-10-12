Air Canada, union must maintain operations-minister

OTTAWA Oct 12 Canada's government asked the
labor relations board on Wednesday to consider either imposing
an agreement on Air Canada ACb.TOACa.TO and its union or
sending the parties to binding arbitration to resolve their
contract dispute.
Labour Minister Lisa Raitt also said in a statement that
the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) may issue
binding orders requiring the company and its employees to
maintain normal operations.
"As a negotiated agreement is unlikely in the near future
and the collective bargaining process has broken down, the
Minister of Labour has asked the CIRB to consider either
imposing an agreement upon the parties or sending Air Canada
and CUPE to binding arbitration," Raitt's office said in a
statement.
"Both the union and the employer must continue their normal
work activities until the matter of maintenance of activities
has been decided upon by the CIRB."
(Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Rob Wilson)