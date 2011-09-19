Air Canada back-to-work legislation likely

BRIEF-Technical Communications Corp qtrly loss per share $0.38
* Technical communications corporation reports results for the three months ended December 31, 2016
OTTAWA, Sept 19 Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt indicated she would introduce back-to-work legislation in the event of a strike at Air Canada ACa.TO ACb.TO, saying on Monday she would act to protect the economy.
Raitt told the House of Commons the government was very concerned that a walkout at Canada's largest airline would disrupt the economic recovery.
"If there is a work stoppage, ... we will act to protect Canada's economy," said Raitt, who had introduced back-to-work legislation in June to head off another strike at the airline. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; editing by Rob Wilson)
* New pacific reports financial results for the three and six months ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jetblue airways corp - jetblue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for month of january decreased approximately 8.5 percent year over year