Air Canada back-to-work legislation likely

OTTAWA, Sept 19 Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt indicated she would introduce back-to-work legislation in the event of a strike at Air Canada ACa.TO ACb.TO, saying on Monday she would act to protect the economy.

Raitt told the House of Commons the government was very concerned that a walkout at Canada's largest airline would disrupt the economic recovery.

"If there is a work stoppage, ... we will act to protect Canada's economy," said Raitt, who had introduced back-to-work legislation in June to head off another strike at the airline. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; editing by Rob Wilson)