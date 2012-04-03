Moody's downgrades Air Canada; shares fall

* Debt ratings lowered for Canada's No.1 airline

* Concerns about new planes, pensions cited

* Ratings outlook remains stable, Moody's says

* Shares drop 4.3 percent to 89 Canadian cents

TORONTO, April 3 Moody's Investors Service lowered its debt ratings for Air Canada on Tuesday, saying the airline's leverage would remain higher than expected through 2012 because of rising fuel costs, tough competition and a soft economy.

Shares of Canada's largest airline fell more than 4 percent after the downgrade, which affects some $1.1 billion worth of debt.

"We are concerned with the company's ability to absorb higher capital expenditures for new planes and additional funding requirements for its sizeable pension shortfalls beginning in 2014," Darren Kirk, a Moody's vice president, said in a release.

Moody's said Canada's No. 1 airline has good liquidity, and that its rating outlook was stable.

Even so, it lowered Air Canada's corporate family and probability of default ratings to Caa1 from B3, its 1st lien senior secured rating to B2 from B1 and its 2nd lien senior secured rating to Caa2 from Caa1.

The firm said Air Canada's capital expenditure has been low in recent years but will rise in 2014 when its first Boeing 787 Dreamliners arrive.

Moody's said it believed the airline's pension solvency deficit was more than C$4 billion ($4 billion) as of January 1, 2012. In its last quarterly results, Air Canada said the solvency deficit was C$2.2 billion as of January 1, 2011.

Air Canada declined to comment.