UPDATE 4-Air Canada wins extension on cap on special pension payments

* C$150 mln a year required, and C$1.4 bln over 7 years
* It had sought just C$150 mln/year, over 10 years
* Subject to compensation, dividend restrictions
* Defined benefit plans had big gaps as interest rates fell
* Rival West Jet had opposed "special" help to Air Canada
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, March 12 Air Canada won a
seven-year extension on Tuesday of the cap on special payments
to erase its sizeable pension fund deficit, over the objection
of its smaller rivals, but will have to make higher payments
than it originally requested and abide by certain conditions.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said the airline, which had
sought to limit its special payments to C$150 million ($145.6
million) a year for 10 years, will have to pay a
total of C$1.4 billion over seven years, or an average of C$200
million a year, with a minimum of C$150 million a year.
"It's important to note that Air Canada's unions and
retirees have been supportive of the company's request for
further solvency funding relief for its pension plans," Flaherty
said. "This regulatory change ... is providing Air Canada time
to pay off the sizeable pension deficit."
Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, and rival West Jet
had cried foul over what it said was repeated requests for
special assistance, especially when it was expanding its fleet.
Executive compensation at the troubled airline, Canada's
largest, will only be allowed to grow at the rate of inflation,
special bonuses will be prohibited and limits will be imposed on
executive incentive plans, the Finance Department said.
Dividends and share repurchases will be banned during the
period, the department said. And no pension benefit improvements
will be allowed without regulatory approval. The airline
currently does not pay a dividend.
In 2009, Air Canada won agreement from the government for a
moratorium on making any special payments to reduce its pension
deficit through 2010, and then a cap on special payments that
would rise from C$150 million in 2011 to C$225 million in 2013.
That deal, which sought to address a major gap in its
defined benefit plans as yields declined, expires at the end of
January 2014, and the new arrangement goes through to the end of
January 2021.
In asking Flaherty last April for the extension, Chief
Executive Calin Rovinescu had said the pension deficit had
doubled during 2011 to C$4.4 billion, the result of a reduction
in the discount rate used to calculate pension liabilities, to
3.3 percent from 4.5 percent. The airline subsequently revised
that deficit figure to C$4.2 billion.
Tuesday's Air Canada statement said the arrangements are
subject to successfully concluding a consultation process with
management and retiree beneficiaries, but it noted that the
Canadian-based unions had previously backed the extension
request.
The machinists union said it had informed the government
earlier on Tuesday that Air Canada had not fulfilled its
obligations with regard to a new pension agreement.
However, it is broadly supportive of the extension.
"At the machinists union, our position has always been that
we would not oppose funding relief for Air Canada or a pension
moratorium," said Fred Hospes, who heads the unit that
represents the largest number of Air Canada employees.