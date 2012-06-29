Air Canada faces difficult road on pensions-Flaherty

BRIEF-Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
* Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
June 29 Resolving Air Canada's pension problems will be "a difficult road" and it is important all parties agree on a solution, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on a conference call from Ireland on Friday.
Canada's biggest airline faces a pension deficit estimated at C$4.4 billion ($4.26 billion) at the start of 2012, and the government is looking at the possibility of extending a moratorium it granted the company on payments to erase the deficit.
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions