Canada eyes Air Canada pension moratorium extension

* Pension deficit estimated at C$4.4 bln, doubled in 2011
* Machinists' union supports company request for moratorium
* Finance Department says it's reviewing the matter
By Randall Palmer and Susan Taylor
OTTAWA/TORONTO, June 21 The Canadian government
will look at the possibility of extending a moratorium it has
granted to Air Canada on payments to erase its pension
fund deficit, the government and the airline said late on
Wednesday.
The current moratorium expires in January 2014, but the
estimated deficit doubled during 2011 to stand at C$4.4 billion
($4.3 billion) at the start of 2012, and there is now discussion
about extending the moratorium to 2024.
The airline got a big boost from an endorsement by its
biggest union, representing its 8,600 mechanics and baggage
handlers, which issued a news release on Tuesday saying it
supported "the company asking the government to extend its
pension plan until 2024."
A spokesman for the Finance Department, David Barnabe, said:
"The government has seen the machinists' press release and will
be reviewing the matter."
Unless plans are changed, Air Canada would have to eliminate
the deficit over five years starting in 2014. The current
deficit figure would imply annual payments of C$880 million.
Such a requirement could threaten the company's survival,
according arbitrator Michel Picher, who imposed a settlement
between the union and the airline on Sunday.
"Mr. Picher made it clear that leaving the issue of pension
relief unresolved places a cloud over the very viability of the
company going forward," the union said in a news release.
Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick would not detail what
the airline has asked the government, but said it is looking at
various strategies to manage the potential pension deficit
payments beyond January 2014.
"Like other companies around the world that have approached
their respective governments to discuss the issue of pension
deficits in the current low interest rate environment, this
topic has come up in our discussions with the federal government
as well," he said.
He said he could not get into specifics "as those
discussions are ongoing."
The union said it supported the company's push for a
moratorium after Air Canada agreed to remove a 3-percent benefit
reduction from its final offer.
Air Canada shares were down 1 Canadian cent at 99 Canadian
cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.