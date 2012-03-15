Air Canada pilots to challenge anti-strike bill

* Government bill passed Thursday afternoon
* Bill prevents strike, lock out at airline
TORONTO, March 15 The union representing
3,000 pilots at Air Canada said on Thursday it will
launch a legal challenge to Canadian government legislation
preventing a strike or lockout at the airline, the country's
biggest.
Air Canada Pilots Association President Paul Strachan said
in an email that the union will fight the bill, which was passed
by the House of Commons overnight Tuesday. The email did not
provide details on what form the challenge would take.
The bill, which the Senate passed Thursday afternoon,
prevents the airline from locking out pilots as well as members
of its machinists' union, and it also prevents the two unions
from striking. It sends Air Canada's contract disputes with the
two unions to binding arbitration.
While the legislation was passing through Parliament, the
government averted work stoppages at Air Canada temporarily by
asking the Canada Industrial Relations Board last Thursday to
determine if the airline is an essential service. No labor
action can be undertaken while the board is deliberating.