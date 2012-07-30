Air Canada says it wins pilots' contract dispute in arbitration

July 30 Air Canada on Monday said it won a long and bitter labor contract dispute with its 3,000 pilots, after a government arbitrator chose to enforce the airline's final offer over one proposed by the Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA), its pilots' union.

"The arbitrator's selection of Air Canada's final offer concludes a new collective agreement with ACPA following negotiations and mediated talks that took place over a period of 19 months," Air Canada said in a statement.