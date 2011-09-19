Canada gov't gives notice in Air Canada dispute

OTTAWA, Sept 19 The Canadian government said on Monday it plans to introduce legislation that would force Air Canada ACa.TO ACb.TO flight attendants back to work in the case of a strike later this week.

"We have put notice on the order paper today that we have the intention to introduce legislation should there be a work stoppage," Labour Minister Lisa Raitt told reporters.

The earliest the government could introduce the legislation would be Wednesday, she said. The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the carrier's 6,800 flight attendants has served notice it could strike as of one minute past midnight on Wednesday if there is no contract settlement. (Reporting by Randall Palmer: Writing by Louise Egan)