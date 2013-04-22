UPDATE 1-Air Canada says operating loss widens in first quarter

* To take an impairment charge of C$24 mln

* Cancellations result in loss of C$10 mln

* Capacity fell in the first quarter

April 22 Air Canada's operating loss increased by about 16 percent to an estimated C$106 million ($103 million) in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, largely because of weather-related flight cancellations and an impairment charge on Airbus A340-300 aircraft.

The heavily-indebted carrier said in a preliminary earnings report on Monday that it lost C$10 million as a result of severe weather conditions and what it called "operational challenges" at its major Canadian airport hubs.

A higher proportion of leisure passengers versus business passengers also hurt results in the latest quarter, it said.

The airline, Canada's largest, said it would record an impairment charge of C$24 million on the Airbus planes. It did not provide details, but said it did not operate the aircraft.

The net loss for the latest quarter narrowed to about C$260 million from C$274 million a year earlier, it said.

Air Canada, which said it was exploring a range of debt financing opportunities, recorded an operating profit of C$46 million in the fourth quarter.

The carrier, whose main competitor is WestJet Airlines Ltd , reported an operating loss of C$91 million in the first quarter of 2012.

Capacity, as measured by available seat miles, fell 1.1 percent in the first-quarter, in line with the company's prior forecast of no change to a decline of 1.5 percent.

The company cut its forecast for capacity growth to between 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent for the full year, down from its previous forecast of 1.5 percent to 3 percent.

Air Canada's passenger revenue per available seat mile (RASM), or unit revenues, rose 1.1 percent in the first quarter.

The airline is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 3.