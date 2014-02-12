Air Canada quarterly net loss narrows as expenses fall

BRIEF-Centerra Gold reports Kumtor Mine receives discharge permit
* Centerra Gold reports Kumtor mine receives discharge permit
Feb 12 Air Canada, the country's largest carrier, reported a smaller quarterly net loss, helped by lower expenses.
The company's net loss narrowed to C$6 million ($5.4 million), or 2 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from C$60 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Air Canada earned 1 Canadian cent per share.
* Centerra Gold reports Kumtor mine receives discharge permit
* Fox News has decided Bill O' Reilly has to go - NY Mag citing sources
BRUSSELS, April 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: