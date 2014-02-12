Air Canada quarterly net loss narrows as expenses fall

Feb 12 Air Canada, the country's largest carrier, reported a smaller quarterly net loss, helped by lower expenses.

The company's net loss narrowed to C$6 million ($5.4 million), or 2 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from C$60 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Air Canada earned 1 Canadian cent per share.