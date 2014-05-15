Air Canada loss widens on weak Canadian dollar, rough winter

May 15 Air Canada reported a bigger first-quarter loss, mainly due to foreign exchange losses of $161 million and harsh winter weather.

Canada's largest carrier said its net loss widened to C$341 million ($312.7 million), or C$1.20 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from C$260 million, or 95 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company's operating revenue rose 3.8 percent to C$3.07 billion.

($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)