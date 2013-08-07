Air Canada's operating profit jumps

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
Aug 7 Air Canada reported a nearly three-fold jump in second-quarter operating profit and a sharply lower net loss.
Operating income for Canada's largest airline rose to C$174 million ($167.7 million) from C$63 million a year earlier.
The company's net loss narrowed to C$23 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, from C$161 million, or 59 Canadian cents per share.
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.