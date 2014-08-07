REFILE-UPDATE 1-Cost cutting, fuller planes drive Air Canada profit

(Corrects to fix company ticker in first paragraph)
Aug 7 Air Canada posted a quarterly
profit, driven by aggressive cost-cutting, fuller planes and a
C$41 million ($37.5 million) tax gain.
Air Canada has reported losses in 18 of the last 25 quarters
as it struggles with labor disputes, pension bills, increasing
competition and the collapse of its Aveos maintenance unit.
Adjusted cost per available seat mile (CASM) - a measure of
how much an airline spends to fly a passenger, excluding fuel -
fell nearly 5 percent.
The company said it expects CASM to decline slightly more
this year than what it had predicted in May. It now expects a
fall of 3.2-4.2 percent, down from 3-4 percent.
"We have ... seen a marked increase in the number of
international and U.S.-originating customers choosing Air Canada
for their global travel plans," Chief Executive Calin Rovinescu
said in a statement.
Under a plan to improve earnings, Air Canada is expanding
its low-cost vacation carrier, Rouge, reconfiguring its fleet
and continuing a cost-cutting plan that is expected to save more
than C$100 million annually, within the next five years.
The Montreal-based carrier, Canada's largest, posted a net
profit of C$223 million, or 75 Canadian cents per share, for the
three months ended June 30.
It lost C$23 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, in the
same quarter last year.
The Canadian dollar weakened to C$1.09 against $1 (USD),
from C$1.04 over the past year.
Closely-watched EBITDAR, or earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, amortization and impairment, and aircraft rent,
rose more than 18 percent to C$456 million.
Air Canada said in May that it expected a strong summer
travel season, based on forward bookings at the time.
The airlines' cost-cutting efforts coincide with increased
competition from WestJet Airlines Ltd, which is looking
to expand both long-haul routes and its its domestic regional
flights.
As well, U.S. low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines Co said
last month Canada was on a list of attractive destinations it
was considering for expansion.
($1 = C$1.0923)
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore and Susan Taylor in
Toronto; Editing by Savio D'Souza)