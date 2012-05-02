Arbitrators named for Air Canada labor disputes

* Arbitrators set for disputes with pilots, machinists
* Unions are challenging constitutionality of federal law
TORONTO May 2 The Canadian government said on
Wednesday it has appointed two arbitrators in a bid to resolve
drawn-out labor contract disputes between Air Canada
and its pilots and machinists unions.
The country's No. 1 airline has seen its profits hurt over
the past year by rising fuel costs and a steady stream of feuds
with its unions.
Air Canada was able to avoid strikes by both the pilots' and
machinists' unions earlier this year after the government passed
a law that prevented the two unions from striking and Air Canada
from locking union members out. The legislation also sent the
contract disputes to binding arbitration.
Both unions have challenged the law as unconstitutional, but
have agreed to participate in the binding arbitration process.
The government has appointed Douglas Stanley as arbitrator
in the dispute between Air Canada and the Air Canada Pilots
Association (ACPA). It named Michel Picher as arbitrator to help
resolve the dispute between Air Canada and the International
Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW).
IAMAW, which represents 8,600 mechanics, baggage handlers
and cargo agents, is the airline's largest union. A tentative
deal between the two sides was rejected by workers in February.