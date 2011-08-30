Canada watchdog assails Air Canada-United venture

* Regulator says joint venture would hurt consumers
* Says deal would mean reduced service, higher fares
TORONTO Aug 30 A proposed joint venture
between Air Canada ACa.TO and United Continental Holdings
(UAL.N) would hurt Air Canada's customers and the Canadian
economy, the country's competition watchdog said in documents
made public on Tuesday.
In June, the Competition Bureau appealed to the Competition
Tribunal to have the joint venture scrapped on antitrust
grounds.
In the documents released on Tuesday, Commissioner Melanie
Aitken said the venture would lead to reduced service at higher
prices, undermining the efficiency and adaptability of the
Canadian economy.
Air Canada and United are already in an alliance agreement
in which they co-ordinate seat sales, fare structures,
discounts and marketing campaigns on transborder routes.
The proposed joint venture would go a step further,
allowing the two airlines to pool resources and share revenue
on transborder routes to the extent that it would not matter
which airline operated a certain route or collected the fares.
Aitken also asked for revision of the existing airline
alliance agreement between Air Canada and United, describing it
and the joint venture as "an anti-competitive exercise of
market power that will be funded by Canadian consumers and the
Canadian economy".
The documents respond to a submission filed by the airlines
in mid-August. The airlines said cooperation benefits
passengers, and argued further integration could lower fares
and increase flight frequency.
The Competition Tribunal has not yet scheduled its hearing
on the watchdog's complaints.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Peter Galloway)