Air Canada takes aim at Competition Bureau ruling

VANCOUVER, Aug 16 Canada's competition watchdog is wrong in opposing a planned joint venture between Air Canada Inc ACa.TO and United Continental Holdings (UAL.N), Canada's biggest airline said.

In a submission made to the Competition Bureau on Monday but only made public on Tuesday, Air Canada said the regulator's opposition was "fundamentally misconceived" and would unwind long-standing agreements with United, which have benefited passengers on transborder routes.

It also accused Competition Bureau Commissioner Melanie Aitken of failing to consider the "substantial gains in efficiency" that would be achieved under the airlines' joint venture plan.

These include "increased numbers of routes served, increased flight frequencies, reduced fares, harmonized service and fare structures, and greater connectivity and convenience for passengers".

Her objection to the deal is "wholly inconsistent" with "open skies" agreements between Canada and the United States to increase competition by breaking down legal or regulatory barriers to entry and expansion, Air Canada said.

The submission from Air Canada comes seven weeks after the bureau filed an application to have the proposed deal scrapped on antitrust grounds. [ID:nN1E75Q0UW]

Aitken, a tenacious former litigator, argues that the joint venture between Air Canada and the world's biggest airline would monopolize 10 key Canada-U.S. routes and substantially cut competition on nine others, forcing up prices.

The bureau has also said it was challenging three existing co-ordination agreements between Air Canada and United.

Air Canada announced last October that it had agreed to a revenue-sharing venture with United on Canada-U.S. flights, saying it would help both airlines compete more effectively, while supporting substantial service and pricing benefits for passengers.

It said the joint venture would bolster its transborder network to 59 U.S. cities by adding United's presence in 210 U.S. airports. United's network of 16 Canadian cities would add the 59 communities that Air Canada serves.

United Airlines merged last year with Continental Airlines to form United Continental Holdings.

The Competition Bureau must reply to Air Canada's submission within 14 days. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Rob Wilson)