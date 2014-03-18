Air Canada suspends flights to Caracas

March 17 Air Canada has suspended
flights to Caracas until further notice citing the ongoing civil
unrest in Venezuela, and said it could no longer ensure the
safety of its operation.
The airline, which operates three return flights weekly
between Toronto and Caracas, said the suspension is effective
March 18.
Since early February, students and hardline opposition
leaders have been calling supporters onto the streets to protest
against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his socialist
government.
Airlines have struggled to obtain dollars in exchange for
the bolivar currency as a result of long-running delays in
Venezuela's 11-year-old currency control system.
Avianca Holdings, operator of Colombia's biggest
airline, last week told travel agents it will cut flights
between the countries' capitals to one a day from three as of
March 20.
German airline Lufthansa said earlier in the month
that its 2013 financial results took a double-digit million euro
hit from payment issues in Venezuela.
Air Canada said on Monday that it will continue to monitor
the situation in Venezuela and will consider resuming operations
on the route once it is satisfied that the situation has
stabilized.