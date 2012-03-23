CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 4-Air Canada wildcat strikers return to work

* Union says ground crew strike has ended
* Strikes sparked by suspension of three workers
* More disruption could lie ahead, expert says
By Allison Martell and Susan Taylor
TORONTO, March 23 Wildcat strikes that
disrupted dozens of Air Canada flights ended on Friday
when ground crews at airports in Toronto and Montreal returned
to work, their union said, in a fresh reminder of the airline's
tense labor relations.
The strikes were triggered Thursday evening when Canada's
largest air carrier suspended three ground workers in Toronto
allegedly for clapping derisively at Canada's labor minister as
she walked through Pearson International Airport. The impromptu
work stoppage later spread to baggage handlers at Montreal's
Trudeau International Airport.
The minister has become the public face of the Conservative
government's efforts to prevent any disruption of Air Canada
service because of disputes between the airline and its unions.
Ottawa maintains that any work stoppage would harm Canadians and
hold back a still-recovering economy.
Earlier this month the government enacted a law sending the
airline's separate disputes with the machinists and its pilots
to binding arbitration. That prevents the machinists from
carrying out a strike threat, and the airline from possibly
locking out the pilots.
Under the circumstances, said George Smith, a Queen's
University labor relations expert and former Air Canada
executive, the airline could face more disruptions.
"I also see it happening in more subtle ways until things
are resolved - employees can work to rule, they can not work
overtime," Smith said.
Airport operations are returning to normal, said Air Canada,
which does not expect further disruption.
"We have the injunction now and we would expect that it
will be obeyed and there's not going to be any more issues like
that," said spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick.
ARBITRATION MEETING
The wildcat strikes ended after a Friday morning arbitration
meeting in which Air Canada agreed to reinstate 37 employees who
had walked off the job to protest the suspension of three
co-workers.
The three workers remain suspended with pay and could be
penalized further, pending an investigation, said International
Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers spokesman Bill
Trbovich.
"In Toronto, apparently, most people are back to work," he
said.
Even so, at mid-day message boards at the airport continued
to warn passengers of delays and cancellations for Air Canada
flights. Pearson's website said 82 Air Canada flights had been
canceled and 37 were delayed.
Dan Giosa, a machinist union member at Pearson, said he
wasn't working his shift on Friday because he was angry at Air
Canada. He said he was unable to make ends meet on his current
wages and recently had to move back into his parents' home
because he could not get a mortgage.
"Eventually I have to get back to work, I've got no choice.
I do work for a living," he said.
While some passengers at Pearson expressed anger at union
workers, notably a man who was photographed spitting in the face
of a baggage handler, others were sympathetic.
Gerry Rogers, a provincial legislator returning to collect
baggage Friday morning after a futile two-hour wait Thursday
night, said the ground crew suspension seemed "heavy-handed."
"I think the workers would rather be at work ... but the
federal government has basically thrown away the rule book,"
said Rogers, a New Democratic Party member of the Newfoundland
and Labrador legislature. The federal NDP, the official
opposition party, is holding its leadership convention in
Toronto over the weekend.
RAITT'S WARNING
Raitt, who has taken a lead role in the government's efforts
to prevent labor strife from grounding Air Canada, wasted little
time on Friday morning in warning the wildcat strikers to get
back to work.
She said that law enforcement authorities could step in to
deal the strike if workers continue to disrupt services.
"The government of Canada is opposed to this illegal strike
action that is disrupting travel for Canadians," said Raitt in a
statement.
If the union's job action was later ruled by the Canada
Industrial Relations Board to be an illegal strike, she said,
employees could face fines up to C$1,000 ($1,000) a day, and the
union up to C$100,000 a day.
In addition to the legislation Raitt pushed through earlier
this month, she took the extra step of asking the Canada
Industrial Relations Board to decide whether Air Canada is a
service essential for Canadians' health and safety. That
essentially blocks either a strike or lockout until the board
issues a ruling, and that is expected to take months.
By pre-empting collective bargaining, government
intervention has prevented Air Canada and the union from
reaching long-lasting labor agreements, Smith said.
"The blunt instrument of legislation ignores the realities
of the workplace and as bad as the adversarial system sounds to
some people, the fact is that it actually resolves differences,"
he said.
The wildcat strikes on Friday and a spate of sick leave
taken by pilots last weekend makes matters worse than a
short-term strike, he said, because it creates uncertainty for
the airline and its passengers.
Air Canada shares were up 1 Canadian cent at 83 Canadian
cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange at mid-session. The stock
has dropped nearly 19 percent year to date.