Air China to take delivery of 26 jets - regulator

BEIJING, March 20 Air China Ltd , the country's flag carrier, has got regulatory approval to take delivery of 26 jets, China's top economic regulator said on Thursday.

The deliveries include 17 Boeing jets and 9 Airbus planes, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a brief statement on its website.

It is not clear whether this delivery is part of the airline's orders reported earlier. Air China executives could not be reached immediately for comment. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
