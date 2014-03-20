Air China to take delivery of 26 jets - regulator

BEIJING, March 20 Air China Ltd
, the country's flag carrier, has got regulatory
approval to take delivery of 26 jets, China's top economic
regulator said on Thursday.
The deliveries include 17 Boeing jets and 9 Airbus
planes, the National Development and Reform Commission
said in a brief statement on its website.
It is not clear whether this delivery is part of the
airline's orders reported earlier. Air China executives could
not be reached immediately for comment.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Gopakumar Warrier)