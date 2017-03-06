Airbus sees about 30 pct fewer orders for jet industry in 2017

SAN DIEGO, March 6 Airbus expects the
jetliner industry to book almost 30 percent fewer net orders in
2017, but to maintain a slow increase in deliveries, its sales
chief said on Monday.
John Leahy, chief operating officer for customers at the
world's second-largest jet producer behind Boeing, said
he expected the industry would book over 1,000 net orders in
2017 compared with around 1,400 in 2016.
He did not say how this would translate into orders for
Airbus, which has not issued a forecast for new commercial
business this year.
Leahy also said that Airbus would not embark on significant
new airplane developments in coming years.
"We are not planning any great new developments in the next
few years ... We will be doing incremental improvements," Leahy
told the Istat Americas air finance conference.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Susan Thomas)