Airbus sees update on potential bigger A350 at Farnborough

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
PHOENIX Feb 29 Airbus is examining with some airlines whether there is enough demand for a new and larger version of its A350 passenger jet and expects to update the industry at the Farnborough Airshow in July, sales chief John Leahy said on Monday.
The current largest version, the A350-1000, seats 369 passengers.
Boeing is offering a larger twin-engined jetliner with 406-seats, the 777-9.
Development of that aircraft, as well as a larger version of the 787 Dreamliner, are both on track, according to Marketing Vice President Randy Tinseth.
Both executives were speaking to a large gathering of aircraft financiers at the Istat Americas conference, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.