Airbus delivered over 530 aircraft in 2011

PARIS Jan 5 Airbus delivered more than 530 jetliners in 2011, beating its forecast for 520-530 as demand from emerging markets cushions it from Europe's debt crisis, industry sources said on Thursday.

The figure looks set to confirm the EADS subsidiary's lead over Boeing for the ninth year running and represents a new record for European aircraft production.

Airbus overtook its U.S. rival in 2003 in a global passenger jet market valued at $4 trillion over the next 20 years.

Airbus declined to comment on its 2011 performance ahead of a company presentation on January 17.

Boeing is due to unveil 2011 orders and deliveries at 1600 GMT. It targeted 2011 deliveries of approximately 480 aircraft.