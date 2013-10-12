Spain's Air Europa to exercise option to buy 8 Dreamliners

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
MADRID Oct 12 Spanish airline Air Europa plans to exercise an option to acquire eight Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, a spokesman for the company said, confirming an earlier report in financial newspaper El Economista.
"These planes will reach us from 2020," the spokesman said.
The planned acquisition follows Air Europa's order for eight new Boeing 737s in the week through to Sept. 24.
Air Europa's buying streak forms part of a strong expansion drive in to medium- and long-haul routes left by the rival airline Iberia .
In the first nine months of 2013, Air Europa carried some 10.5 million passengers, around 450,000 more than Iberia, according to airport operator Aena.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.