Spain's Air Europa to exercise option to buy 8 Dreamliners

MADRID Oct 12 Spanish airline Air Europa plans to exercise an option to acquire eight Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, a spokesman for the company said, confirming an earlier report in financial newspaper El Economista.

"These planes will reach us from 2020," the spokesman said.

The planned acquisition follows Air Europa's order for eight new Boeing 737s in the week through to Sept. 24.

Air Europa's buying streak forms part of a strong expansion drive in to medium- and long-haul routes left by the rival airline Iberia .

In the first nine months of 2013, Air Europa carried some 10.5 million passengers, around 450,000 more than Iberia, according to airport operator Aena.