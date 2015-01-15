版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 15日 星期四 22:26 BJT

BRIEF-Air Europa orders 14 Boeing 787-9 dreamliners for 3 bln euros

Jan 15 Spanish carrier Air Europa says:

* places 3 billion euro ($3.5 billion) order for 14 Boeing 787-9 dreamliners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8576 euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
