U.S. Air Force adds vendors to huge computer deal after protest

WASHINGTON Aug 26 The U.S. Air Force has added eight companies to a contract valued at up to $6.9 billion for computer equipment and software, bringing to 16 the total number of companies that can bid for separate work orders, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The change came after a protest filed with the Government Accountability Office by some of the companies that lost out in the initial contract announcement, according to the Pentagon's daily digest of major contracts.

After re-evaluating proposals after the protests, the Air Force said it decided to add potential suppliers to the Network Centric Solutions-2 (NETCENTS-2) contract rather than reopen the bidding or amend the terms of the competition.

The competition was aimed at procuring commercially available products such as servers, networking equipment and biometric hardware to support the Internet Protocol Network.