U.S. Air Force Secretary Donley stepping down after almost 5 years

* Longest-serving Air Force secretary
* DiBattiste seen as contender for job
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. Air Force Secretary
Michael Donley said on Friday he was stepping down after nearly
five years leading the service, during a time it faced scrutiny
for mishandling nuclear weapons, a spate of sexual assaults and
recurrent acquisition challenges.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel called Donley an outstanding
leader and said he had been an "invaluable adviser" during his
first months in office.
"His leadership came during a challenging time for the Air
Force, and he helped instill a culture of responsibility,
initiative, and professionalism to the service," Hagel said in a
statement.
Donley, 60, who plans to retire on June 21, was named acting
Air Force secretary in June 2008 when then-Defense Secretary
Robert Gates fired his predecessor and chief of staff over an
incident that raised questions about Air Force oversight of
nuclear weapons. Donley was confirmed in October 2008.
Former military officials said Donley rebuilt confidence in
the Air Force on the nuclear weapon issue, but the service still
grappled with acquisition issues and a controversy over sexual
assaults that occurred on his watch.
Earlier this month, Hagel asked Congress to eliminate the
power of top commanders to alter verdicts for major crimes like
murder or sexual assault. The move came after a senior commander
in Europe set aside the sexual assault conviction of an Air
Force officer, Lieutenant Colonel James Wilkerson, stirring an
uproar in Congress.
Carol DiBattiste, a lawyer and former undersecretary of the
Air Force under President Bill Clinton, has emerged as one of
the leading candidates for the top civilian job at the Air
Force, according to a source familiar with the process.
DiBattiste held senior jobs with the Justice Department, the
Navy and the Transportation Security Administration before
moving to the private sector in 2005.
FACING CUTS
Donley leaves office as the Air Force girds for significant
budget cuts required under the automatic across-the-board
reductions known as "sequestration," although the full extent of
the cuts is not yet clear.
Donley announced plans last week to halt operations of eight
fighter and bomber units because of the cuts that took effect on
March 1. He said the reductions would also halt training for the
rest of the year in many Air Force units.
Donley was the longest-serving Air Force secretary, having
held the job for seven months in 1993 as well, according to a
Pentagon spokesman. He also served as the service's top
financial officer from 1989 to 1993.
He was the Air Force's top acquisition official through most
of his tenure since the White House-nominated position for that
job remained unfilled.
During his time as Air Force secretary, procedural mistakes
forced the service to redo a multi-billion dollar refueling
plane competition that pitted Boeing Co against Airbus
parent EADS. Boeing eventually won the contract.
The service was also forced to redo a multi-million dollar
contract won by Sierra Nevada Corp and Brazilian planemaker
Embraer to build new light attack planes for
Afghanistan in the wake of a protest filed by Beechcraft Corp.
While preparing for the protest, the Air Force discovered
mistakes made in the paperwork needed to document the decision.
The Air Force gave Sierra Nevada a fresh contract for the work
in February, but that contract has also been protested.
Donley played a key role in several restructurings of the
$396 billion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program run by Lockheed
Martin Corp in recent years. Last autumn, he told
reporters the program had to shape up, or face cuts in orders.