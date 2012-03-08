US Air Force could lose acquisitions control-chief

WASHINGTON, March 8 The U.S. Air Force
chief of staff warned that the Pentagon could assume control of
major Air Force acquisition decisions after the service last
week canceled a $355 million contract due to paperwork problems.
"It's possible," General Norton Schwartz, the top uniformed
officer in the Air Force, said when asked if Pentagon
acquisition officials could take control of Air Force
acquisitions again, as they did after a major procurement
scandal in the mid-2000s.
Schwartz said it was embarrassing that the Air Force had
found "inadequate" documentation for the contract award to
privately-held Sierra Nevada and its partner Embraer.
The canceled contract was to fund 20 light attack planes to be
used to train the Afghan air force.
He said acting Pentagon acquisition chief Frank Kendall
would make a recommendation on the oversight issue after
reviewing the facts of the Sierra Nevada case, and whether it
involved systemic issues or individual error.
The Air Force discovered the paperwork problems while
preparing for a lawsuit filed by Sierra Nevada's competitor,
Hawker Beechcraft.