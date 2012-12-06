UPDATE 1-US senators question Pentagon on $1 bln canceled program

WASHINGTON Dec 5 Leaders of the U.S. Senate
Armed Services Committee on Wednesday blasted the Air Force for
wasting $1 billion on a logistics support system that has now
been canceled, calling it "one of the most egregious examples of
mismanagement in recent memory."
Committee Chairman Carl Levin, and the top Republican on the
panel, Senator John McCain, demanded that Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta explain what happened with the Expeditionary Combat
Support System, and hold those responsible accountable.
"The public and the taxpayers deserve a clear explanation of
how the Air Force came to spend more than $1 billion without
receiving any significant military capability, who will be held
accountable, and what steps the Department is taking to ensure
that this will not happen again," the senators wrote in a letter
to Panetta, which was released by the committee.
The Air Force recently terminated the program, run by
Computer Sciences Corp, after concluding it would cost
another $1 billion to gain at least some of the capability the
program was initially expected to have, the senators said.
They said Air Force officials had told them the service had
received usable hardware and software with a value of less than
$150 million from the program.
Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said the service decided
to cancel the program and move forward with other options to
meet a statutory requirement to be audit ready in fiscal 2017.
"As our acquisition and logistics leadership worked through
the third program restructure in the last three years, it became
apparent the Air Force will be better served by developing an
entirely new strategy versus revamping the ECSS system of record
again," she said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
The senators asked Panetta to respond to a series of
detailed questions about what capabilities could be salvaged
from the terminated program, what caused the program's failure,
and why it took so long to cancel it.
They also asked what changes the Defense Department planned
to make to its procurement policies to avoid similar issues in
the future and whether it had taken steps to ensure other
programs were not suffering from similar problems.
They also asked the Pentagon to outline options for
replacing the ECSS program, and estimates of their likely cost.