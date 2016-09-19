版本:
B-21 bomber named "Raider" -U.S. Air Force

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Northrop Grumman Corp's B-21 long-range bomber will be called "Raider", U.S. Air Force Secretary Deborah James said on Monday.

Northrop won a contract worth an estimated $80 billion in October to develop and build 100 new bombers. (Reporting by Idrees Ali)

