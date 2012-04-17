UPDATE 2-ITT Exelis, BAE, L-3 plan joint space-launch bid

* All three companies already work on Air Force space launch
contract
* Air Force seeks efficiencies by merging work on two launch
ranges
* Air Force plans contract award in fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, April 17 ITT Exelis,
Britain's BAE Systems and L-3 Communications Holdings
have created a joint venture to bid for a huge contract
to manage and maintain the U.S. Air Force's satellite launch and
test ranges.
The companies said all three were already working on the Air
Force's existing Air Force Spacelift Range System (SLRS)
contract, which should give the newly formed joint venture, IBL
JV, a competitive edge.
Other big defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin
Corp, Boeing Co and Raytheon Co, are also
expected to bid for the work, one of few new service contracts
to be awarded in coming months.
CSC Corp, now teamed with Raytheon to manage the Air
Force's eastern space launch range, also plans to bid for the
new deal in a new team with Honeywell International Inc.
The new contract will allow the Air Force to combine the
operations, maintenance and sustainment services of its eastern
and western space launch ranges under a single contract.
Pat Carr, vice president and general manager of command,
control and communications systems for ITT Exelis, said he
expected the Air Force's new approach to generate significant
savings by cutting overhead.
Carr said he did not expect mounting pressures on the U.S.
defense budget to derail the Air Force's LISC program, given the
imperative to ensure the safety of critical satellite launches.
The Air Force uses its launch and test ranges to deploy
satellites and conduct testing and verification of
intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-based missile
defense systems.
Air Force Colonel Kathleen Cook said using one contract for
both the eastern and western ranges should help drive personnel
and other costs lower.
She said the Air Force planned to award a one-year base
contract, with nine one-year options, with the total value seen
at $3 billion if all options are executed.
Cook said the Air Force expected to release a final request
for proposals for the new contract in the second quarter, with
an eye to awarding a contract in the fourth quarter.