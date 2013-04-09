U.S. Air Force eyes mixed approach for next weather satellite

* Move toward smaller, less complex satellites
* Budget pressures weigh
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, April 9 The U.S. Air
Force will likely opt for a mixed approach for a next-generation
weather satellite that includes smaller spacecraft, according to
top Air Force officials.
The Air Force plans to finish a review of possible
approaches for the satellite early this summer following the
collapse of the previous program due to technical and cost
issues.
"It will be a much smaller satellite. We will press for that
for lots of reasons," General William Shelton, commander of Air
Force Space Command, told a space conference hosted by the Space
Foundation on Tuesday. He underscored the need for more
affordable satellites given expected declines in U.S. military
spending.
Lieutenant General John Hyten, vice commander of Air Force
Space Command, told reporters after a speech at a space and
cyber conference on Monday that the analysis of alternatives was
going "extremely well" and should be done in coming months.
The review followed the 2010 collapse of a
multibillion-dollar weather satellite program known as National
Polar-orbiting Operational Environmental Satellite System, or
NPOESS, that was being built by Northrop Grumman Corp
for the Air Force, NASA and the Commerce Department's National
Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The White House dismantled the NPOESS weather satellite
program in 2010 after significant cost overruns and technical
problems, arguing that it was far too complex to be efficient.
Northrop, Boeing Co, Lockheed Martin Corp,
and smaller players like Harris Corp, Moog Inc,
ITT Exelis Corp and Orbital Sciences Corp are
keeping a close eye on how the Air Force decides to structure
the follow-on weather satellite program.
With Pentagon spending due to decline from projected levels,
many companies are exploring ways to meet the government's
emerging need for a larger number of small satellites, and far
fewer of the bigger and far more expensive satellites.
Hyten said the follow-on weather program would likely
include a variety of options rather than relying on a single,
highly complex and large-scale satellite packed full of a
variety of different sensors as NPOESS had done.
The new approach, which Air Force officials call
"disaggregation," is aimed at avoiding the problems that plagued
NPOESS and nearly every major satellite program in recent years.
This approach could include partnerships with commercial
satellite operators, hosted payloads on other satellites,
pay-for-service contractors instead of procurement of
satellites, and construction of smaller, less complex satellites
that could be built and launched more quickly, and at lower
cost.
The Air Force still has two more of the current weather
satellites that were built by Lockheed, which recently upgraded
the sensors on one of the two spacecraft, which is due to be
launched over the next year. Lockheed is looking at possible
additional upgrades before those satellites are launched.
Boeing on Monday announced it planned to build a family of
smaller satellite prototypes that could be quickly and
affordably manufactured and configured for specific missions.
It said one possible use might be the follow-on weather
satellite program. The new line of Boeing Phantom Phoenix
satellite ranges in size from 4 kilograms to 1,000 kilograms.
Moog has invested in PlanetIQ, a start-up company
that aims to launch 12 small 75-kilogram satellites that would
provide highly accurate and real-time temperature and other
weather data. Instead of selling the satellites to the
government, PlanetIQ plans to sell the data collected to the
U.S. and other governments around the world.
ITT Exelis Chief Executive David Melcher told
Reuters that his company, which builds payloads, or instruments,
for a variety of satellites, including weather missions, was
trying to position itself to participate in whatever follow-on
weather satellite programs the Air Force decided to pursue.