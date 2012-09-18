Air France spat with Rolls-Royce seen dragging on

PARIS, Sept 18 A dispute over engine maintenance
between Air France-KLM and Rolls-Royce that has
delayed a $7 billion Airbus plane order for a year
already could take several months more to resolve, a senior
airline executive said.
Air France-KLM placed the provisional order for 25
wide-bodied A350-900 passenger jets on Sept 16, 2011, at the
same time as ordering 25 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.
Although the Boeing order has since been confirmed, the
Airbus part of the deal remains incomplete because Air
France-KLM and engine maker Rolls-Royce cannot agree over who
should maintain the engines on the Airbus aircraft.
"The issue is service and maintenance. We have a solid
engine maintenance operation and Rolls has a policy of doing the
maintenance itself," Alexandre de Juniac, chief executive of the
Franco-Dutch group's French network Air France, told reporters
on Tuesday.
Asked how long it would take to resolve the dispute, he
said, "In the next few months. We are not in a hurry."
Air France, traditionally a customer of General Electric
engines, wants to expand its involvement in servicing
engines, not only for its own fleet but also for other airlines
to try to boost profits.
Like most engine makers, Rolls-Royce makes much of its civil
engine profit margin in after-sales service and maintenance.
The UK company declined to comment on the Air France talks.
"We don't comment on commercial discussions," spokesman
Richard Hedges said.
Air France said in late August it was studying opening a
maintenance plant in China. As traffic rises, pushing up the
volume of regular maintenance visits, Air France is banking on
maintenance growth to boost the airline's restructuring plans.