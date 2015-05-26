Probe launched after Air France jet flies near Mount Cameroon

PARIS May 26 French investigators have opened a
probe after an Air France jet with some three dozen people on
board narrowly avoided hitting the highest mountain in central
Africa in early May, according to information published by
France's BEA air accident agency.
The Boeing 777 jet was making a short trip from Malabo, the
capital of Equatorial Guinea, to Cameroon's largest city of
Douala, where it was due to pick up more passengers en route to
Paris, when it ran into bad weather on May 2.
While cruising at about 9,000 feet, the pilots of Flight 953
diverted northwards to avoid storm clouds, but their route back
towards Douala took the passenger jet towards the 13,000-foot
Mount Cameroun, the BEA and the airline said.
That triggered an emergency warning from an automated
ground-proximity warning system urging the crew to "pull up,"
the BEA said in a regular update of new investigations.
The crew climbed to about 13,000 feet and continued to
Douala, where it landed after a flight that lasted 44 minutes.
Air France said the crew of Flight 953 had reacted in
accordance with their training and the plane's manuals.
Pending the result's of the airline's own internal
investigation, they are receiving "pedagogical, managerial and
medical support," a spokesman said by email.
The airline said it had also more information to all crews
about the landscape around the coastal city of Douala.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher;editing by John Irish)