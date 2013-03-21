UPDATE 1-Air France CEO to step down early -report

* Alexandre de Juniac seen taking the reins
* Spinetta was brought back as head in 2011
* Union says a succession plan may be announced soon
PARIS, March 21 Air France-KLM Chief
Executive Jean-Cyril Spinetta plans to quit nine months before
the scheduled end of his mandate, website La Tribune reported on
Thursday.
Spinetta's resignation would pave the way for Alexandre de
Juniac, head of the group's Air France unit, to take the reins
at the parent company, the site said, citing unnamed sources.
An Air France spokeswoman declined to comment.
Spinetta, the architect of the 2003 Air France-KLM merger
who led the group until 2009, was brought back to lead the
Franco-Dutch airline in late 2011 in a move designed to speed up
restructuring.
The Air France pilots' union said in a statement that a
succession plan may be announced "soon", without confirming the
report.
La Tribune said Spinetta planned to announce the move to Air
France-KLM's board on Monday.
Spinetta must step down by the company's 2014 annual
shareholder meeting, when he will have hit the company's
mandatory retirement age of 70.