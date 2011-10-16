Air France-KLM CEO to step down on Monday-reports

Oct 16 Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) group Chief
Executive Pierre-Henri Gourgeon will step down on Monday in a
management shake-up that will see Chairman Jean-Cyrille
Spinetta return as CEO, French newspapers Le Figaro and Les
Echos reported on Sunday.
A board meeting will approve the CEO change, as well as the
appointment of Alexandre de Juniac, a former top aide of
ex-finance minister Christine Lagarde, as top executive at the
Air France division, the newspapers said, citing unnamed
sources.
Le Figaro said that Gourgeon was being forced out because
of the company's results as well as a difficult relationship
with Spinetta, who was CEO before becoming head of the
supervisory board in 2009.
The French media has widely tipped de Juniac to become CEO
of the Air France division, a move that had been seen as a
transition towards succeeding Gourgeon as group CEO.
A government source said at the beginning of October that a
decision on a new head for Air France network would come within
two weeks. [ID:nL5E7L31T8]
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)