Air France-KLM CEO to step down on Monday-reports

Oct 16 Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) group Chief Executive Pierre-Henri Gourgeon will step down on Monday in a management shake-up that will see Chairman Jean-Cyrille Spinetta return as CEO, French newspapers Le Figaro and Les Echos reported on Sunday.

A board meeting will approve the CEO change, as well as the appointment of Alexandre de Juniac, a former top aide of ex-finance minister Christine Lagarde, as top executive at the Air France division, the newspapers said, citing unnamed sources.

Le Figaro said that Gourgeon was being forced out because of the company's results as well as a difficult relationship with Spinetta, who was CEO before becoming head of the supervisory board in 2009.

The French media has widely tipped de Juniac to become CEO of the Air France division, a move that had been seen as a transition towards succeeding Gourgeon as group CEO.

A government source said at the beginning of October that a decision on a new head for Air France network would come within two weeks. [ID:nL5E7L31T8] (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)